Climate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for San Diego County After Historic Storm

The federal declaration will allow for residents and business owners in the areas most impacted by the January storm to apply for grants, low-cost loans and other programs, officials said

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(SanDiego.gov Photo)

President Joe Biden on Monday approved California’s request for a major disaster declaration, ordering that federal aid go toward helping San Diego County residents recover after last month’s historic storm.

The White House’s declaration unlocks federal funds that will be used for grants to provide temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover, officials said.

Torrential rains Jan. 22 killed three people and damaged or destroyed more than 800 homes across San Diego County, according to state officials.

Read the rest of the story at The San Diego Union-Tribune, here.

Previous article
FEMA Comes to San Diego to Help Flood Victims
Next article
Coast Guard and Partner Agencies Respond to Oil Spill in Charleston
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

