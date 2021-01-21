Biden Tells WHO That U.S. Will Not Withdraw from Organization

President Biden sent a letter to the heads of the World Health Organization and United Nations on Wednesday rescinding the previous administration’s pledge to withdraw from the organization.

President Trump announced in May that the U.S. would pull out of WHO because it “failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms.” The administration formally began the process in July, triggering a one-year withdrawal process that would have ended with the U.S. exit from WHO in July 2021.

“This letter constitutes a retraction by the Government of the United States of the letter dated July 6, 2020, notifying you that the Government of the United States intended to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), effective July 6, 2021. The United States intends to remain a member of the World Health Organization,” Biden wrote to WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“The WHO plays a crucial role in the world’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and health security,” the new president added. “The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in confronting such threats and advancing global health and health security.”

