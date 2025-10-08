spot_img
BookTalk: Design Before Disaster by Miho Mazereeuw

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White
Across the globe, few nations have faced as many natural disasters as Japan — from typhoons and tsunamis to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Yet, out of this constant exposure to risk has emerged something extraordinary: a deeply ingrained culture of preparedness known as bōsai.
In this BookTalk, HSToday dives into this fascinating concept with Miho Mazereeuw, author of the Design Before Disaster: Japan’s Culture of Preparedness. Miho is the MIT Climate Mission Director for Empowering Frontline Communities, an Associate Professor in the School of Architecture and Planning, and Associate Head of Strategy and Equity at MIT. She also leads the Urban Risk Lab, a groundbreaking initiative that designs resilient cities prepared for climate risks like flooding, cyclones, and heat stress.
Trained as both an architect and landscape architect, Miho’s work blends design, science, and culture to help communities around the world proactively plan for — and adapt to — disasters before they happen.
In Design Before Disaster, she draws from more than two decades of ethnographic fieldwork and spatial analysis to show how Japan’s everyday culture of preparedness can serve as a model for communities everywhere. The book offers a framework for designing cities and spaces that don’t just withstand disasters, but learn and evolve from them.
Buy the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Design-Before-…
Kalyna White is an operations and strategy professional with expertise spanning government relations, nonprofit leadership, and digital communications. She currently serves as Manager at the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), where she oversees day-to-day operations, manages over $1 million in annual billing, supports 200+ member companies, and leads events with up to 400 attendees. She also directs the editorial and digital strategy for Homeland Security Today, where her leadership has grown the platform from 200,000 to more than 4 million annual visitors. In addition to her professional work, Kalyna is the Founder of LABUkraine, a nonprofit organization that connects Ukrainian youth to opportunity through technology and education by building computer labs with recycled technology from American businesses. Since Russia’s invasion, she has expanded LABUkraine’s mission to deliver critical humanitarian aid to frontline communities, coordinating international logistics for medical supplies, water filtration systems, and hygiene goods. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego with a B.A. in Political Science and minors in Middle Eastern Studies and English Literature, Kalyna also served as President of the Panhellenic Association and Pi Beta Phi Fraternity, representing more than 1,500 women. She has been deeply engaged in the homeland security community since high school, serving for nearly a decade as Youth Ambassador and later a Board Member for Women in Homeland Security. She is passionate about leveraging operations, strategy, and innovation to strengthen organizations and create lasting global impact.

