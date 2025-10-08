BookTalk: Design Before Disaster by Miho Mazereeuw

Across the globe, few nations have faced as many natural disasters as Japan — from typhoons and tsunamis to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Yet, out of this constant exposure to risk has emerged something extraordinary: a deeply ingrained culture of preparedness known as bōsai.

In this BookTalk, HSToday dives into this fascinating concept with Miho Mazereeuw, author of the Design Before Disaster: Japan’s Culture of Preparedness. Miho is the MIT Climate Mission Director for Empowering Frontline Communities, an Associate Professor in the School of Architecture and Planning, and Associate Head of Strategy and Equity at MIT. She also leads the Urban Risk Lab, a groundbreaking initiative that designs resilient cities prepared for climate risks like flooding, cyclones, and heat stress.

Trained as both an architect and landscape architect, Miho’s work blends design, science, and culture to help communities around the world proactively plan for — and adapt to — disasters before they happen.

In Design Before Disaster, she draws from more than two decades of ethnographic fieldwork and spatial analysis to show how Japan’s everyday culture of preparedness can serve as a model for communities everywhere. The book offers a framework for designing cities and spaces that don’t just withstand disasters, but learn and evolve from them.