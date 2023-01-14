34.5 F
California Activates Statewide Electronic Highway Signs Due to Severe Weather

In response to another powerful storm expected to hit California this weekend, the state’s Department of Transportation, Caltrans, has activated approximately 1,200 electronic highway signs statewide to display urgent safety messaging.

Recent storms have already killed at least 18 people and left tens of thousands at a time without power.

On January 13, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation throughout California to support the ongoing response to recent winter storms. Caltrans has activated its district emergency operation centers and is working with local partners to respond to the storm and be poised to recover from its damage. In addition, the department is prioritizing staffing, with more than 4,000 crew members working 12-hour shifts. Caltrans is also placing equipment at critical locations to prepare for flooding and mudslides to quickly respond to emergencies, and monitoring bridges as the river levels rise and water flows increase.  

If travel is unavoidable, Caltrans urges drivers – before they get on the road – to go to the Caltrans website and check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information or call 1-800-427-ROAD.  

Caltrans also reminds drivers to move over to allow crews, California Highway Patrol officers and other emergency personnel to perform the important tasks needed to keep the roads open. And if motorists see standing water, use caution. It may be deeper than it appears. Never drive through moving water. 

