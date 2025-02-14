California Farm Donates Hundreds of Thousands of Eggs to Wildfire Victims and First Responders

As consumers face skyrocketing egg prices and widespread shortages, a California farm is donating hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs to people affected by last month’s devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles Area.

The 100-year-old family-owned Rosemary Farm in Santa Maria said it’s working with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the nonprofit Gather For Good to get some 270,000 eggs to residents who lost homes in the Eaton and Palisades fires.

In addition, nearly 55,000 eggs will go to firefighters and other first responders, according to a statement from the farm.

