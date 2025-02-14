30.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 14, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness

California Farm Donates Hundreds of Thousands of Eggs to Wildfire Victims and First Responders

A California farm is donating hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs to people affected by last month’s devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles Area

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
chicken eggs

As consumers face skyrocketing egg prices and widespread shortages, a California farm is donating hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs to people affected by last month’s devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles Area.

The 100-year-old family-owned Rosemary Farm in Santa Maria said it’s working with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the nonprofit Gather For Good to get some 270,000 eggs to residents who lost homes in the Eaton and Palisades fires.

In addition, nearly 55,000 eggs will go to firefighters and other first responders, according to a statement from the farm.

Read the rest of the story at U.S. News.

Previous article
UN Halts Humanitarian Work in Yemen’s Houthi Stronghold After Staff Detentions
Next article
COLUMN: Leading with Character: Teamwork
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals