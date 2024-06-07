77.3 F
Emergency Preparedness

California Firefighters Battle Wind-Driven Wildfire East of San Francisco

California firefighters gained significant ground Sunday on a wind-driven wildfire that has scorched thousands of acres 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco

By Homeland Security Today

California firefighters made significant progress Sunday to tame a wind-driven wildfire that scorched thousands of acres 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco, burned down a home and forced residents to flee the area near the central California city of Tracy.

The fire erupted Saturday afternoon in the grassy hills managed by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the country’s key centers for nuclear weapons science and technology. The cause was under investigation.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the research center was not under immediate threat from the blaze, dubbed the Corral Fire, which had devoured some 22 square miles (52 square kilometers) by Sunday afternoon. The fire was 50% contained as of Sunday evening.

Read the rest of the story at abc News.

