spot_img
48 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 10, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness

Camp at Center of Texas Flood Tragedy Announces Reopening Plans

The part of the camp where 27 campers and counselors were swept away in the July 4 flooding will remain closed.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Over flight imagery of the flooding near Kerville, Texas, July 5, 2025. (Courtesy photo / USCG)

A portion of Camp Mystic will reopen for the summer 2026 season, its owners said in a statement, but the part of the camp where 27 campers and counselors were swept away in the July 4 flooding of the Guadalupe River will remain closed.

In a Sept. 22 message to families, the camp thanked them for “your love, support and patience” in the flood’s aftermath, saying they’ve “prayed about next summer daily.”

The Camp’s Cypress Lake location, about a half-mile from the site along the Guadalupe River where the flooding swept through buildings, will reopen next year. The camp will create a memorial to those who were lost. “We hope this space will serve as a place of reflection and remembrance of these beautiful girls,” the statement reads. “We continue to pray for the grieving families and all those who lost loved ones.”

Read the rest of the story at USA Today News.

Previous article
After Operation Pacific Viper Mission, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett Returns to Hawaii with $156M in Seized Cocaine
Next article
DOT Moves to Protect Essential Air Service Funding Amid Government Shutdown

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES