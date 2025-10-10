Camp at Center of Texas Flood Tragedy Announces Reopening Plans

A portion of Camp Mystic will reopen for the summer 2026 season, its owners said in a statement, but the part of the camp where 27 campers and counselors were swept away in the July 4 flooding of the Guadalupe River will remain closed.

In a Sept. 22 message to families, the camp thanked them for “your love, support and patience” in the flood’s aftermath, saying they’ve “prayed about next summer daily.”

The Camp’s Cypress Lake location, about a half-mile from the site along the Guadalupe River where the flooding swept through buildings, will reopen next year. The camp will create a memorial to those who were lost. “We hope this space will serve as a place of reflection and remembrance of these beautiful girls,” the statement reads. “We continue to pray for the grieving families and all those who lost loved ones.”

