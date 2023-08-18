Canada Responds to Worst Wildfire Season on Record in Northwest Territories

Wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories have worsened and now threaten multiple communities, including the city of Yellowknife.

The Government Operations Centre is working with federal and territorial partners to coordinate the response to the situation and mobilize all necessary federal resources. The center is responsible for coordinating the Government of Canada’s response to emergency events.

Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, issued the following statement:

“In response to a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of the Northwest Territories, members of the Canadian Armed Forces are providing personnel and resources to assist and enable fire-fighting; airlift resources for movement of personnel and equipment, as well as evacuation and logistic support; and support in planning and coordination. Other federal support is being provided by Public Services and Procurement Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, and the Canadian Coast Guard. Numerous other federal departments and agencies are providing support through their own respective mandates to aid territorial and local authorities in fighting the wildfires and with the evacuation efforts in Yellowknife and other communities.

“I strongly encourage all impacted residents to follow the guidance from local authorities, including up-to-date information on the fires and possible road closures. Residents of the Northwest Territories and evacuees can call 8-1-1 in the territory and 1-844-259-1793 out of territory if they have questions about evacuations or visit https://www.gov.nt.ca/en/public-safety-1. If an evacuation order is issued or you have to leave your home, be sure to take your essential items with you. For more information on what to include in your emergency kit, visit GetPrepared.ca.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank the firefighters, first responders, Canadian Armed Forces personnel, emergency management officials, and local volunteers working tirelessly to support Canadians in need.”

The Northwest Territories is currently experiencing the worst wildfire season on record, leading to widespread evacuations, loss of personal property, and damage to critical infrastructure. As of August 14, 2023, there were 236 active fires in Northwest Territories with 2,126,254 hectares burned, well above the seasonal average.