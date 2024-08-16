80.5 F
Friday, August 16, 2024
Emergency Preparedness

Canadian Wildfires Bring Haze Back to NYC, Could Last for Several Days

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires returned to the Big Apple this week, bringing hazy conditions that are expected to linger for a few days, forecasters said.

Light smoke could be seen in parts of New Jersey and New York City Wednesday morning as smoke from wildfires burning up in parts of Canada drifts south, according to the National Weather Service.

“You may notice hazy skies today. It is coming from wildfire smoke, which has overspread across the area from north to south. We expect this to stick around for the next several days. Not expecting harmful impacts to air quality, at this time,” the agency’s New York office wrote on X.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

