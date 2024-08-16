Canadian Wildfires Bring Haze Back to NYC, Could Last for Several Days

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires returned to the Big Apple this week, bringing hazy conditions that are expected to linger for a few days, forecasters said.

Light smoke could be seen in parts of New Jersey and New York City Wednesday morning as smoke from wildfires burning up in parts of Canada drifts south, according to the National Weather Service.

“You may notice hazy skies today. It is coming from wildfire smoke, which has overspread across the area from north to south. We expect this to stick around for the next several days. Not expecting harmful impacts to air quality, at this time,” the agency’s New York office wrote on X.

