CBP Director Faces Charges for Allegedly Defrauding FEMA and Lying to Feds

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) director in Michigan has been accused of running a scheme to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a series of floods damaged her home in 2023.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) unsealed a criminal complaint against 55-year-old Serina Baker-Hill on Wednesday, charging her with engaging in a scheme to defraud FEMA and lying to federal agents.

Baker-Hill is a career employee with CBP and serves as director of CBP’s Center for Excellence and Expertise over Automotive and Aerospace Engineering.

