CDC and the American Mosquito Control Association Collaborate on First-Ever Comprehensive Resources for Mosquito Control in Disaster Areas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) have collaborated to provide the first-ever comprehensive volume of resources to guide mosquito control in areas affected by natural disasters, such as hurricanes and flooding in this special edition of the Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association (JAMCA). Hurricanes present several public health concerns, including a rapid surge in mosquito populations, which can disrupt recovery efforts and could lead to increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile.

Effectively controlling mosquitoes after a natural disaster can help communities recover more quickly and avoid potential infectious disease outbreaks from endemic viruses, such as West Nile. The resources in the issue will provide local and state entities with information to help them prepare and respond to natural disasters as it relates to mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.

In this special edition, there are real-world examples, research, and lessons learned from authors representing federal and state agencies, mosquito control programs and health departments in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas, research organizations, and the military.

The special issue can be accessed here: https://mosquito-jamca.org/toc/moco/36/2s

