CDC Guidance: Families with Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Members

What You Need to Know If you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve taken the first step toward protecting yourself and your family and returning to many of the activities you did before the pandemic.

To maximize protection from the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.

How can I protect my unvaccinated family members?

These are the best ways to protect your unvaccinated family members, including children who cannot get vaccinated yet:

Get vaccinated yourself. COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people getting COVID-19 and can also reduce the risk of spreading it.

Be sure to get everyone in your family who is 12 years or older vaccinated against COVID-19.

Wear a mask. To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, have everyone in your family, even those who are vaccinated, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. You might choose to have everyone in your family, even those who are vaccinated, wear a mask indoors in public regardless of the level of transmission in your area. Unvaccinated family members, including children 2 years and older, should wear a mask in all indoor public settings. To set an example, you also might choose to wear a mask. Do NOT put a mask on children younger than 2 years old.



Find a COVID-19 Vaccine: Search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you.

How do I protect a family member who has a condition or is taking medications that weaken their immune system?

Get vaccinated yourself. COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people getting COVID-19 and can also reduce the risk of spreading it.

People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may NOT be protected even if they are fully vaccinated. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.

If you live with someone who has a weakened immune system or is at increased risk for severe disease, you might choose to wear a mask in all indoor public settings regardless of the level of transmission in your area.

Choose safer activities for your family.

Outdoor activities are safer than indoor ones. If you are indoors, choose a location that is well ventilated, for example a room with open windows, and know when to wear a mask.

Avoid activities that make it hard to stay 6 feet away from others.

If your family member is younger than 2 years old or cannot wear a mask, limit visits with people who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown and keep distance between your child and other people in public.

Regardless of which safer activities your family chooses, remember to protect yourself and others.

If you are fully vaccinated, see When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated.

