China Floods Death Toll Climbs as Questions Raised Over Preparedness

The official death toll from central China’s devastating floods has risen to 33, as the public began to ask questions about the readiness of authorities for the disaster.

Cleanup efforts were under way in Henan province and the capital city Zhengzhou on Thursday, after a record breaking rain storm flooded the city’s streets and subway, damaged dams and reservoirs, collapsed roads, cut power to at least one hospital and was linked to a massive explosion at a factory in Dengfeng city.

Authorities said 200,000 people were displaced by the floods and more than three million people were affected. They also reported that eight people are still missing.

