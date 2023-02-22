46.2 F
Illinois and Michigan Residents Invited to Attend Flood Map Information Open House Events

Once effective, the maps will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program.

Section of a Clay County flood map (FEMA)

There will be a Flood Map Information Open House at the Flora Fire Department, for communities in Clay County, Illinois, on March 8, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT. There will also be a Flood Map Information Open House at Effingham City Council Chambers at City Hall for communities in Effingham County, Illinois, on March 9, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT.

In Michigan, there will be a Flood Map Information Open House for communities in Baraga County on March 9, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET and for communities in Menominee County on March 8, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m. CT The Baraga County event will be held at L’Anse High School Cafetorium, 201 North 4th Street, L’Anse, MI 49946 and the Menominee Open House will be held at Menominee County Annex, S904 US Highway 41, Stephenson, MI 49887.

The open house events will give residents a chance to review preliminary versions of the recently completed Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs).

The FIS and the FIRMs provide base flood (also known as the 1%-annual-chance event) information, designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within the area and offer information that public officials may use to guide development in the floodplain.

Experts at the open house will help residents understand flood risk and flood insurance, floodplain development regulations and the mapping process. Residents can meet with experts one-on-one to view their own addresses on the new maps. They’ll learn about their specific risk and ways to help prevent flood loss.

Once effective, the maps will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA encourages public officials to use the maps to assist planning processes and prepare communities to quickly respond to and recover from future events.  

Property owners, realtors, lenders, and insurance agents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about flood risk and hazard mitigation within their community. Digital files of the Preliminary FIRM and FIS report can be downloaded from FEMA.

Read more at FEMA

