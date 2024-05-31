71.2 F
Emergency Preparedness

Cleanup Efforts Begin After Brutal Storms Bashed Texas; Nearly 400k Remain Without Power And Over 20 Dead

Texas Severe Thunderstorm Watch (NOAA Graphic)

Localized flooding swept across much of Texas and the southern Plains Wednesday as residents began cleanup efforts from brutal storms that left a teenager dead and knocked out power to more than 1 million homes and businesses.

After a stormy warning, the National Weather Service said in an advisory Wednesday that additional severe weather would come in from the west, and multiple rounds of thunderstorms were expected Thursday and Friday. The weather service also issued severe thunderstorm warnings in parts of Colorado, North Dakota, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Florida Wednesday, with some areas bracing for golf-ball-sized hail and harsh wind gusts reaching 70 mph.

More than 380,000 utility customers in Texas were still without power Wednesday night, according to the USA TODAY outage tracker, and another 70,000 power customers remained in the dark across Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia, and Missouri.

Read the rest of the story at USA Today News.

