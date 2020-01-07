The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter transfers a rescued man to Emergency Medical Service personnel at Air Station Borinquen Dec. 11, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard Activates Teams for Puerto Rico Earthquake Response

The Coast Guard is responding to a 6.5 magnitude earthquake and seismic activity registered Tuesday off the south and southwest coasts of Puerto Rico.

All the ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands remain open until further notice. Currently, there is no ongoing maritime search and rescue as a result of the registered seismic activity.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan and Air Station Borinquen have activated their Incident Management Teams, which remain in close communication with local and federal emergency management agencies to coordinate any requests for assistance.

Coast Guard port assessment teams are visiting al federal regulated maritime port facilities in Puerto Rico to assess any potential damage, especially in facilities in south and southwest coast of the island.

Coast Guard port assessment teams aboard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are also conducting overflight assessment to identify any potential signs of pollution in the water or damage to the port infrastructure and navigable waterways.

At this time no incidents of pollution have been reported to the Coast Guard.

