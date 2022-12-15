Coast Guard, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Unit Complete Joint Training

Coast Guard Station Honolulu and the Hawaii Department of Transportation Airport Division Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Unit completed five days of joint training with the National Association of Boat Law Administrators’ (NASBLA) Boat Operator for Search and Rescue course.

The joint training focused on on-the-water risk management, team coordination, navigation, search patterns, rescue, and towing. The five-day exercise builds the interoperability of the Coast Guard and partners at the ARFF unit.

“Training like this is key to building relationships with the first responding agencies in our area of responsibility,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Quinn, a boatswain’s mate stationed at Coast Guard Station Honolulu. “Training with the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Unit this past week helped both agencies better understand each other’s limitations, capabilities, and standard procedures.”

The course was created to establish a national standard of training, qualification, credentialing and typing of emergency responders throughout the maritime domain. Additionally, it establishes a standardized understanding of maritime rescue operations and provides the skills necessary to execute rescue missions safely.

“These face-to-face interactions help everyone better understand the individuals responding to these emergencies, making the overall response quick and more efficient,” continued Quinn.

Coast Guard Station Honolulu’s crew is responsible for the waters surrounding the Island of Oahu to the west end of Molokai, and with their multiple small boats, are capable of assisting in many types of maritime missions.

