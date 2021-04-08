Coast Guard Announces Emergency Management Credential Program

The Coast Guard Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Response (CG-OEM) is pleased to announce the creation of the CGEMC as announced in the recent promulgation of REF (A).

This credential is for Coast Guard members who have achieved a superior standard of knowledge, skills and abilities in the field of Emergency Management (EM). Coast Guard EM is the managerial function charged with creating the framework within our communities to prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to and recover from crises, in keeping with the National Preparedness Goal. REF (B) Strategic Goal 3.1 Lead in Crisis directs us to improve our capability in managing increasingly complex disasters by continuing to hone our crisis leadership and emergency planning skills, with a focus on the rapid and proactive mobilization of our resources. This credentialing program will provide our current and future workforce with robust EM knowledge and leadership skills needed during disasters and crises.

The CGEMC Program, a voluntary program managed by COMDT (CG-OEM), will advance the EM profession within the Coast Guard by promoting the principles of EM. The CGEMC is available to any active duty (officer or enlisted), civilian, reserve (officer or enlisted), or auxiliary member who meets the training, experience, and test criteria, regardless of specialty or assigned duty station/position.

The guidelines for the CGEMC can be found on the COMDT (CG-OEM) Portal page at: https://cg.portal.uscg.mil/units/cgcpe1/SitePages/ CGEMC.aspx.

