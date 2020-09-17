Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducting critical incident search and rescue overflights of the areas impacted by Hurricane Sally in GulfPort, Mississippi, Sept. 16, 2020. Overflights allow units to assess the situation so that they conduct rescue operations as needed. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Coast Guard Conducts First Hurricane Sally Post-Storm Overflights Along Gulf Coast

The Coast Guard is conducting critical incident search and rescue overflights Wednesday along the Eastern Gulf Coast Region for Hurricane Sally post-storm operations.

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducted overflights along Gulfport, Mississippi and Fort Morgan, Alabama coastlines. The aircrews were conducting search and rescue overflights to check for anyone in distress.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, there have been no reports of Coast Guard post-storm emergency distress calls, or search and rescue incidents.

Members of the public should heed safety advice from local officials and remember Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm. People in life threatening danger should call 911 to report distress.

