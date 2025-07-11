A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer is being called an American hero by many after he rescued over 200 people from the deadly floods that took place in Texas the weekend of July 4th.

“This was the first rescue mission of his career, and he was the only triage coordinator at the scene,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noemsaid Saturday on X. “His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the @USCG.”

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, an aviation survival technician 3rd class stationed in Corpus Christi, directly saved 165 people from rising floodwaters in Kerr County, said Noem.

