Coast Guard Urges Preparedness for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The Coast Guard reminds mariners and residents of South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to prepare for the 2023 hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center anticipates a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year. Forecasters predict a 30% chance of an above-normal season, a 40% chance of a near-normal season, and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

It is essential for mariners and the public to take proper measures before a storm arrives. Ensure you have proper equipment, have a hurricane mooring plan or a safe place to store your trailered boat, and monitor the weather and VHF-FM Channel 16 prior to a voyage and while out on the water.

The Coast Guard recommends the following preparedness tips for this hurricane season:

Know Your Hurricane Risk. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Find out how rain, wind, water and even tornadoes could happen far inland from where a hurricane or tropical storm makes landfall. Start preparing now.

Make an Emergency Plan. Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands your hurricane plans. Include the office, kids’ day care, your boat, and anywhere else you frequent in your hurricane plans. Ensure your business has a continuity plan to continue operating when disaster strikes.

Know your Evacuation Zone. You may have to evacuate quickly due to a hurricane if you live in an evacuation zone. Learn your evacuation routes, practice with your household and pets, and identify where you will stay. Follow the instructions from local emergency managers, who work closely with state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies and partners. They will provide the latest recommendations based on the threat to your community and appropriate safety measures.

Recognize Warnings and Alerts. Have several ways to receive alerts. Download the FEMA app and receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide. Sign up for community alerts in your area and be aware of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA), which require no sign up.

Updated Port Condition changes by the Captain of the Port in advance of storm systems and hurricanes will be available on the Homeport website and announced on official unit social media pages throughout the Seventh District. Check below for your local Coast Guard Sector page:

For more information about hurricanes and hurricane preparedness, visit NOAA’s and FEMA’s websites where you can find widgets that provide hurricane tracks and other updates. These can be found at www.ready.gov/hurricanes, www.nhc.noaa.gov, and www.fema.gov. Information is also available in Español, Français and Kreyòl.

