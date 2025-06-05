The Coast Guard reminds mariners and residents of South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to prepare for the 2025 hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center anticipates an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

The original announcement can be found here.