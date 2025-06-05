67.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Coast Guard Urges Preparedness for 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

(Screengrab from USCG video)

The Coast Guard reminds mariners and residents of South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to prepare for the 2025 hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center anticipates an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

The original announcement can be found here.

