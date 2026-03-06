COLUMN: A LinkedIn Tutorial for Emergency Managers

In late January of 2025, I posted a piece on LinkedIn called FEMA Truth. I hit publish, closed my laptop, and went about my day. Within hours my phone began lighting up. Notifications stacked on notifications. Likes, reposts, thoughtful comments. Direct messages from people I had never met. My profile views spiked. Professionals across the country were engaging in a serious conversation about the future of our field. In the end, 267 reactions, 61 comments, 75 reposts, 48.707 impressions, 128 profile views, 44 new followers.

It felt great.

It was also humbling. Because most of my posts do not do that.

Last week I posted what I thought was a meaningful piece from the Survivor’s Perspective. Something we do not consider enough. 6 reactions, 0 comments, 1 repost, 175 impressions, 1 profile view.

Most of my posts, like most posts from emergency managers, receive modest engagement. A handful of likes. Maybe one comment. Then they quietly disappear down the feed.

The difference is rarely luck. It is usually content, design, timing, and intentional engagement. LinkedIn is not random. It rewards clarity, relevance, and interaction.

If you want your voice to travel further, here is a practical guide.

Start With Content That Serves

The FEMA Truth post resonated because it met a moment. It addressed confusion people were already feeling. It offered clarity and perspective grounded in experience.

Before you post, ask one question. Who does this serve?

Emergency managers are rich with lessons learned. Share those. Instead of posting that you attended a conference, share three ideas you brought home. Instead of announcing a completed exercise, explain one gap you discovered and how you plan to close it.

Specific beats general. Concrete beats abstract. A short story about a 2 a.m. decision in your emergency operations center will travel further than a generic statement about resilience.

People engage with what helps them do their jobs better.

Design for the Feed, Not for a Report

LinkedIn is consumed often on phones. Design accordingly.

Use short paragraphs. One or two sentences at most. White space keeps people reading.

Your first two lines matter most. If they are bland, people will not click to expand the post. Lead with tension, curiosity, or a clear benefit.

For example:

We almost ran out of shelter space at 2 a.m.

That earns attention. The substance can follow.

Avoid jargon unless you define it. Keep sentences tight. Edit ruthlessly. Professional credibility online is fragile.

Imagery Is Not Decoration, It Is Amplification

Imagery can dramatically increase reach when used well.

LinkedIn allows you to upload multiple photos in a single post. Select several images at once and the platform creates a swipeable carousel. This keeps users engaged longer as they move through each image. That extended engagement signals value to the algorithm.

Use this intentionally. Share photos that tell a story. A sequence of images from a full scale exercise. Before and after shots from a mitigation project. A snapshot of your incident action plan alongside the team that built it.

You can also upload a PDF, which LinkedIn converts into a swipeable document. This works well for checklists, job aids, training slides, or a short preparedness guide. Clean, simple, readable visuals perform far better than dense text.

Make sure any text on images is large enough to read on a phone. If it requires zooming, most people will not bother.

A powerful image can stop the scroll. A series of images can hold attention long enough for your message to land.

Timing Is Strategy

In general, weekday mornings and midday hours perform well for professional content. Tuesday through Thursday often outperform late Friday or weekend posts.

But do not rely on generic advice alone. Study your own analytics. LinkedIn provides impressions, engagement rate, and profile views. Treat each post like a mini after action review. What topic. What format. What time. What outcome.

Consistency matters more than perfection. Posting once or twice a week builds familiarity and trust. Sporadic posting rarely builds momentum.

Use Hashtags With Intention

Hashtags are functional tools, not decoration.

When you add a hashtag such as emergency management or crisis communication, your post becomes searchable and eligible to appear in the feeds of users who follow that hashtag. Many professionals follow topic specific hashtags to curate their feeds. If you do not use relevant hashtags, you are limiting your post to only your immediate network.

Use three to five relevant hashtags at the end of your post. Keep them focused and professional. Avoid cluttering your message with excessive tags.

Hashtags expand reach beyond who you know. They are one of the simplest ways to increase visibility.

Linking Without Losing Reach

External links can reduce distribution because platforms prefer users to remain on the platform.

One effective tactic is to place your primary link in the first comment rather than in the main body of the post. In your post, note that the link is available in the comments. This often preserves reach while still directing readers to your article, report, or registration page.

If you must include multiple links, briefly explain the purpose of each. Context increases clicks.

Curate thoughtfully. Do not overwhelm your audience with a wall of URLs.

Reposting, Tagging, and Expanding Your Network

Growth on LinkedIn is relational.

When you repost someone else’s content, add your own perspective. Do not simply click repost. A short paragraph explaining why the content matters to emergency managers adds value and increases engagement.

Tag people strategically when they are directly connected to the content. For example, if you collaborated with a county partner or state agency, tag them. This notifies them and expands your post’s visibility to their networks. Use tagging sparingly and respectfully.

When sending connection requests, personalize them. Mention a conference, article, or shared professional interest. Thoughtful connection building leads to higher acceptance rates and stronger networks.

A broader network increases initial engagement, which signals relevance to the algorithm.

A Few Lesser Known Tips

Edit your post after publishing. LinkedIn allows edits, and minor refinements within the first few minutes do not typically hurt reach. Clean up typos quickly.

Pin a high performing post to the top of your profile. If someone discovers you through a viral moment, guide them to your best work.

Use the first comment strategically. Ask a focused question to invite dialogue. Early comments increase distribution.

Finally, do not underestimate the power of story. Data informs. Story persuades. A short, authentic account of a leadership challenge or a difficult decision can differentiate you in a sea of policy updates.

Measure Impact Beyond Metrics

The FEMA Truth post produced numbers. But the real impact came through private messages. A county official said it helped him reframe a tense conversation. A young professional said it clarified her career direction. A colleague reached out to collaborate.

And my Survivor post that received virtually no attention on the platform? I received a personal note offline from someone who was deeply touched and appreciative.

Those outcomes do not appear in analytics dashboards.

A well-crafted LinkedIn post can influence behavior, mentor someone quietly, or elevate a professional standard across jurisdictions. It can strengthen trust in our field.

Emergency management is about relationships, credibility, and service. LinkedIn is simply another operational environment.

If your posts are not gaining traction, do not retreat. Refine. Experiment. Observe. Serve.

You may not always generate massive engagement.

But you might shape how someone prepares for the next disaster.

And that is impact worth pursuing.

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications, the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor in the Communications Department at West Chester University