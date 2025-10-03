COLUMN: Emergency Management Partnerships Save Lives

Most columns are about sharing information or providing commentary on recent emergency management activities.

This one is different.

This column serves as an opportunity for every reader to contribute to saving lives in a visible, measurable, and meaningful way.

Last month, The Private Sector Emergency Management Association (PSEMA) Foundation, in collaboration with the American Camp Association (ACA), the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), and Midland Radio, announced the Signal & Shield Camp Initiative, a nationwide effort to ensure more than 12,000 camps across the U.S. with NOAA Weather Radios and preparedness resources. More recently, the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) also became a partner with PSEMA.

12,000 camps. NOAA Weather radios. Many of us witnessed the tragedy in Kerr county, Texas, this past July. Many others wrote about it. PSEMA and their partners took action.

Signal & Shield Camp Initiative

Camps are a cornerstone of youth development and outdoor education, yet many operate in rural or remote areas with limited cell coverage or internet access. A NOAA Weather Radio provides a direct, automatic connection to National Weather Service alerts, ensuring warnings are received instantly, even when other systems fail. “This campaign is about honoring lives lost and protecting those entrusted to our care,” said Julie Kay Roberts, CEO of the PSEMA Foundation. “By building a community of preparedness and closing gaps in early warning, we’re giving camp leaders the resources they need to make informed decisions, so families can have greater peace of mind.” From Roberts’ perspective on preparedness to the daily reality of camp leaders, the initiative is about making safety both practical and actionable for every community.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of children at camp,” said Henry DeHart, interim president/CEO, American Camp Association. “The Signal & Shield Camp Initiative will allow every camp to have access to the critical tools and training they need to be ready for severe weather, even in the most remote locations. By strengthening preparedness resources and training, we are helping ensure that campers, staff, and families can focus on what camp does best – creating life-changing experiences in a safe environment.”

Why it Matters

Thousands of camps operate in remote areas where cell service is weak or nonexistent

Warnings issued by the National Weather Service often don’t reach camps in time, especially at night

Many camps lack the tools or training to receive and act on weather alerts

Signal & Shield Camp directly addresses these gaps with proven, life-saving technology and actionable preparedness education for camp leadership.

Campaign Goal

Simple and clear. $600,000. 12,000+ Camps. One Mission. Life-Saving Alerts – Delivered.

How to Support

Supporters help ensure that life-saving alerts reach camps when it matters most. The initiative accepts donations from individuals, either as a one-time donation or a recurring monthly donation.

Corporate partners can also donate at various levels. The Signal & Shield Camp Initiative also shares a substantive Partner Amplification Toolkit, complete with a newsletter blurb, social media scripts, as well as campaign links and hashtags, talking points, and more.

Preparedness Saves Lives: Early warning is the most effective form of disaster protection. By closing gaps in severe weather alerting, we reduce risks, prevent tragedies, and give families peace of mind.

I put my money where my ink is and donated this morning as an individual at the Community Partner level. I immediately received the following reply.

“Thank you for your donation to the PSEMA Foundation. Every dollar you give helps communities in crisis. Your donation enables rapid response, long-term recovery, and preparedness support across the country. As a 501(c)(3), your gift is tax-deductible. Thank you for standing with us and the communities we serve.”

Your turn: Donate or learn more at www.psema.org/foundation/signal. You may be saving someone’s life.

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications, the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor in the Communications Department at West Chester University.