COLUMN: Five New Things Facing Emergency Management

Eighteen months ago, I wrote my first column for HSToday, “Five Challenges Facing Emergency Management,” identifying issues such as burnout, workforce development, climate change, public trust, and the changing information environment. Those challenges remain, but new ones have emerged—complex, political, and increasingly technological. The world is not standing still, and neither can emergency management.

Politics

Politics has always influenced disaster response, but today it too often defines it. Decisions about aid, recovery, or even declarations can become tools of partisanship. We’ve seen cases where one jurisdiction’s disaster declaration was delayed due to political tension or where public officials sparred over credit during recovery. Emergency management must remain rooted in fairness and humanity—not political favor. We must remind policymakers that disasters do not discriminate, and neither should response and recovery.

FEMA

We need FEMA to exist, evolve, and thrive. No state can manage catastrophic events alone, and a weakened FEMA would mean fragmented response nationwide. During major disasters like the 2023 Maui wildfires and Hurricane Idalia, FEMA’s coordination provided critical national logistics and financial aid that no single state could match. Federal coordination—when done well—brings balance, equity, and accountability. Oversight is essential, but so is support. If FEMA falters, every community feels the tremor.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is already reshaping emergency management. Predictive analytics, drone mapping, and automated resource allocation are transforming how we anticipate and respond to disasters. AI can improve evacuation routes, analyze damage in real time, and enhance communication with the public. But AI also introduces bias, misinformation, and ethical uncertainty. Deepfake imagery and manipulated videos can mislead survivors, while automated systems might prioritize data over empathy. The profession must learn to use AI wisely, understanding both its potential to save lives and its risk of distorting truth or trust.

Mis- and Disinformation

The threat of misinformation has evolved beyond rumor and print—it’s visual, viral, and convincing. During several recent disasters, AI-generated images of fires, floods, and rescues spread faster than official updates, confusing the public and complicating emergency messaging. Deepfakes showing fake officials or false conditions can erode public trust and delay lifesaving actions. Emergency managers must now guard against information disasters as vigilantly as physical ones, ensuring that the truth remains louder than the noise.

The EM Ethos

Emergency management has always been about collaboration and selflessness, yet divisiveness has crept into our ranks. Competition for credit, funding, or visibility weakens us all. In recent years, professional silos between federal, state, and local responders have grown wider just when unity is most needed. We must rebuild a unified ethos—one that values shared purpose and mutual respect. When we stand together, we are not just responders; we are indispensable.

Conclusion

These five new challenges are not replacements for the old ones—they are extensions of them. They remind us that our field is never static. Every crisis teaches us something new about the systems we depend on, and the people who depend on us. The mission endures, but the landscape keeps changing. It’s time we change with it—deliberately, intelligently, and together.

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications, the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor in the Communications Department at West Chester University.