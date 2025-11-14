spot_img
COLUMN: Five New Things Facing Emergency Management

Dan Stoneking
By Dan Stoneking
November 14, 2025
emergency management

Eighteen months ago, I wrote my first column for HSToday,  “Five Challenges Facing Emergency Management,” identifying issues such as burnout, workforce development, climate change, public trust, and the changing information environment. Those challenges remain, but new ones have emerged—complex, political, and increasingly technological. The world is not standing still, and neither can emergency management. 

Politics 

Politics has always influenced disaster response, but today it too often defines it. Decisions about aid, recovery, or even declarations can become tools of partisanship. We’ve seen cases where one jurisdiction’s disaster declaration was delayed due to political tension or where public officials sparred over credit during recovery. Emergency management must remain rooted in fairness and humanity—not political favor. We must remind policymakers that disasters do not discriminate, and neither should response and recovery. 

FEMA 

We need FEMA to exist, evolve, and thrive. No state can manage catastrophic events alone, and a weakened FEMA would mean fragmented response nationwide. During major disasters like the 2023 Maui wildfires and Hurricane Idalia, FEMA’s coordination provided critical national logistics and financial aid that no single state could match. Federal coordination—when done well—brings balance, equity, and accountability. Oversight is essential, but so is support. If FEMA falters, every community feels the tremor. 

Artificial Intelligence 

Artificial intelligence is already reshaping emergency management. Predictive analytics, drone mapping, and automated resource allocation are transforming how we anticipate and respond to disasters. AI can improve evacuation routes, analyze damage in real time, and enhance communication with the public. But AI also introduces bias, misinformation, and ethical uncertainty. Deepfake imagery and manipulated videos can mislead survivors, while automated systems might prioritize data over empathy. The profession must learn to use AI wisely, understanding both its potential to save lives and its risk of distorting truth or trust.  

Mis- and Disinformation 

The threat of misinformation has evolved beyond rumor and print—it’s visual, viral, and convincing. During several recent disasters, AI-generated images of fires, floods, and rescues spread faster than official updates, confusing the public and complicating emergency messaging. Deepfakes showing fake officials or false conditions can erode public trust and delay lifesaving actions. Emergency managers must now guard against information disasters as vigilantly as physical ones, ensuring that the truth remains louder than the noise. 

The EM Ethos 

Emergency management has always been about collaboration and selflessness, yet divisiveness has crept into our ranks. Competition for credit, funding, or visibility weakens us all. In recent years, professional silos between federal, state, and local responders have grown wider just when unity is most needed. We must rebuild a unified ethos—one that values shared purpose and mutual respect. When we stand together, we are not just responders; we are indispensable. 

Conclusion 

These five new challenges are not replacements for the old ones—they are extensions of them. They remind us that our field is never static. Every crisis teaches us something new about the systems we depend on, and the people who depend on us. The mission endures, but the landscape keeps changing. It’s time we change with it—deliberately, intelligently, and together. 

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications,  the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor in the Communications Department at West Chester University.    

Dan is a strategic communicator. He is a writer. His expertise is born from experience, to include his role at the Pentagon upon the attacks of 9/11; as lead spokesperson for the National Guard in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina where he represented 54 states and territories; responding to the earthquake in Haiti where he helped establish the first-ever international joint information center; creating a coalition with the private sector to implement the first-ever National Business Emergency Operation Center; voluntarily deploying to Puerto Rico within hours of Hurricane Maria’s impact as the lead spokesperson, and much more. Presently, Dan is the Owner and Principal at Stoneking Strategic Communications, LLC as well as the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor for Public Speaking at West Chester University.

Previously, Dan served as the External Affairs Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 3, where he led an award-earning passionate team to improve information sharing and coordination between FEMA and the American public, to include media, private sector, as well as local, state and government officials during disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts. As Director, he led his team through countless disasters, the Papal Visit (2015), the Democratic National Convention (2016), and the response to the Jan 6, 2021, attacks on our Nation’s Capital.

That position followed and built upon a career in both the corporate and government arenas focused on strategic and crisis communications, to include roles at FEMA Headquarters as Director, Private Sector and Deputy and Acting Director of Public Affairs.

Graduating from the University of New Hampshire, with a Bachelor’s in Interpersonal Communications, he later returned to the same campus and earned a Master of Arts in Teaching (Secondary English). Dan is a retired Army Officer and he taught High School English for two years. He is also the author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, 2024. Dan lives in West Chester, PA with his daughters, Ivy Grace and Chloe Lane and their puppy, Fiji Isabella.

