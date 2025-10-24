COLUMN: Indispensable: The Power and Promise of Emergency Management

When the world tilts – when storms surge, fires rage, or systems fail – people don’t turn to politics for help. They turn to us.

Emergency managers.

The men and women who show up when everything else is breaking down. We are there before the cameras arrive and long after they’re gone. We coordinate, communicate, and collaborate — often without recognition, always with resolve.

And yet, amid the noise of division and distraction, it’s easy to forget just how indispensable emergency management is — not just in the chaos of crisis, but in the quiet, unseen work that builds resilience long before disaster strikes. #ProjectEM

The Backbone of Preparedness

Every level of government depends on emergency management, though it often operates behind the curtain. From local coordinators and state directors to FEMA teams and community volunteers, we form the connective tissue that holds the nation’s resilience together.

We are the planners, the bridge-builders, the voices that translate policy into action and chaos into coordination. When a community floods, when a wildfire displaces families, when a supply chain collapses — we’re the ones who bring people and systems together.

And the truth is: without us, recovery doesn’t happen.

Joplin: A Testament to Together

In 2011, after an EF-5 tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri, emergency management wasn’t a headline — it was a lifeline. Within hours, local, state, and federal teams were working side by side. Churches became shelters, schools became command centers, and strangers became partners.

The city’s recovery wasn’t easy, but it was extraordinary — not because of any single agency, but because everyone leaned into the same truth: we are better together.

“We didn’t rebuild Joplin because we had all the resources — we rebuilt it because we had each other.”

That line, from a local official, has stayed with me. It captures everything right about this profession.

A Call to Collaboration, Not Division

It’s tempting, in today’s world, to focus on what divides us. But disasters don’t care about party lines, and neither should we. Our work is rooted in service — and service requires humility, empathy, and cooperation.

Emergency management is, at its best, a model for how America could work. We don’t wait for someone else to fix it. We convene. We listen. We innovate. We lead quietly but effectively, reminding others that preparedness isn’t partisan — it’s simply the right thing to do.

When we collaborate across sectors, we not only save lives — we strengthen trust. And trust, once built, is the most powerful form of resilience there is.

Maui: Innovation Through Heart

More recently, during the 2023 Maui wildfires, we saw the next generation of emergency management in action. Local officials, community groups, and federal partners faced heartbreaking loss — but also modeled compassion and creativity under pressure.

Digital tools helped track survivors. Small businesses stepped up to feed and house displaced residents. And the local emergency management team didn’t just rebuild — they reimagined what preparedness means for an island community facing the realities of climate change.

It reminded us that innovation isn’t about technology alone — it’s about the courage to do things differently, to connect with communities on their terms, and to keep learning long after the headlines fade. #ProjectEM

Better Together

When we collaborate — across agencies, sectors, and communities — the results are extraordinary. We’ve seen it in Joplin, in Maui, and in thousands of smaller moments that never make the news: the volunteer who keeps a shelter running, the local coordinator who makes sure no one is left behind, the federal partner who listens first and leads second.

Resilience isn’t built from the top down. It grows from the ground up — from the people who refuse to let disaster define them and the professionals who refuse to let them stand alone.

We Are in Charge of the Future

The future of emergency management isn’t something happening to us. It’s something happening through us. The profession is evolving — and so must we.

This is our moment to shape what comes next: a more inclusive, data-informed, and community-centered approach that strengthens not only infrastructure, but trust.

So to every emergency manager — whether you’re drafting a plan, running a shelter, briefing a mayor, or comforting a survivor — know this: You matter. Your work matters. You are indispensable to this country’s safety and soul.

Together, we are not just responding to crises — we are defining what resilience means for generations to come.

Disasters test us. But they also remind us of something deeply American — that when we work together, there is nothing we cannot overcome.

A Call to Every Emergency Manager

Now is the time to not only do the work — but to own it. To be humble in practice, but bold in voice. To follow every deed with a story or anecdote that reminds the nation who we are and why we matter.

Speak with one voice — not for credit, but for connection. Not for recognition, but for resolve. Our nation wants us. Our nation needs us.

So let’s stand tall together — federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, volunteer, nonprofit, and private partners — one emergency management community, united by purpose and powered by people.

We are better together.

We always have been.

And we always will be.

We ARE indispensable.

#ProjectEM

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications, the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor in the Communications Department at West Chester University.