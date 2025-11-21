COLUMN: Survivors We Forget

When we talk about “survivors” in emergency management, we often imagine dramatic rescues, helicopters hoisting people off rooftops, heroic first responders, high-profile aid moments. But the majority of survivors aren’t defined by their escape; they’re defined by how they live on in damaged homes, with limited resources, in neighborhoods that lacked investment long before the disaster.

Too often, these are people who didn’t just survive a hazard. They survived a system that was never built for them. Their stories are rarely told. Their voices are rarely centered. And yet, the inequities they face during recovery are among the most urgent issues in our field.

To understand who “survives” a disaster, we need to look beyond rescue; we need to examine the long tail of recovery, especially for underserved populations: low-income families, communities of color, the elderly, people with disabilities. Here are four stories, each about a survivor, each shaped by inequity, each one a face we cannot afford to forget.

Portraits of Underserved Survivors

Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria: An Elderly Dialysis Patient Left Behind

When Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, it shattered the electric grid, destroyed homes, and forced many of the most vulnerable into impossible circumstances. One such survivor was Pedro López Torres, a man in his 70s who depended on dialysis. His home was destroyed, and he was relocated to a high school classroom in Adjuntas because emergency shelter options didn’t meet his medical needs.

Pedro’s situation is emblematic of a much broader injustice. According to report after report, elderly Puerto Ricans, many living on fixed incomes, struggled to access food, water, medicine, and even basic shelter. The disabled community, in particular, was hit hard. Mobility-dependent individuals could not easily get to medical supplies, and the absence of reliable power made critical devices unusable.

At the same time, mutual-aid networks emerged. Christine Nieves, a community organizer, helped launch a grassroots kitchen rooted in “apoyo mutuo” (mutual support), relying on local elders (abuelas) to feed and care for those neighbors FEMA and formal systems had failed. These were not temporary volunteers. They became trusted pillars of a community pushing toward a dignified recovery, even in the absence of full institutional support.

California, Eaton & Palisades Fires: Black Households Disproportionately Displaced

In early 2025, the Eaton Canyon wildfire swept through Altadena, a historically Black neighborhood north of Los Angeles. Researchers at UCLA found that nearly half of Black households in the fire’s path were destroyed or severely damaged, a significantly higher percentage than in neighboring non-Black communities.

This isn’t just a wildfire story. It’s a legacy story. Many of these homes trace back to generations of Black homeownership, rooted in restricted access to other areas and redlining practices. When disaster came, those decades of disinvestment amplified the loss.

And recovery isn’t neutral: recent research shows serious “shelter accessibility gaps” in the Palisades and Eaton fire zones, disproportionately affecting those in low-income and isolated neighborhoods. What looks like a natural disaster is deeply entangled with systemic inequity, the places that burn hardest are not random.

Texas, Hurricane Harvey: A Low-Income Mother Still Struggling Years Later

When Hurricane Harvey slammed into Houston in 2017, the devastation was immense. But for Yashica Foster, a Black mother, the worst challenge came after the storm. She and her family lost their home to flooding. Without renters insurance, FEMA help felt painfully slow. She and her husband and daughter ended up in a FEMA-paid hotel, while her younger children stayed with friends.

Recovery wasn’t just bureaucratic — it was deeply unequal. A report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that many of the lowest-income, Black and Latino neighborhoods in Houston had to fight harder for aid, while wealthier, whiter communities got more rapid and robust support. National Low Income Housing Coalition Meanwhile, a Washington Post investigation revealed that disaster grants were often funneled away from the most flood-prone, race-segregated neighborhoods after Harvey, leaving communities like Kashmere Gardens — many of them Black — with mold, decay, and chronic health risks.

Some survivors waited years for help. Lawrence Hester, another Houston resident, lived with relatives in a crawling, mold-infested home for over two years. When help finally came via a nonprofit rebuild, it was relief, but it was not justice.

Japan, 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake and Tsunami: Elderly Trapped in the Rubble

In March 2011, one of Japan’s most catastrophic natural disasters struck: the Tōhoku earthquake and subsequent tsunami. Among the thousands displaced was an 80-year-old woman and her teenage grandson, who were trapped in their home for days. When rescuers finally found them, they emerged from the wreckage tired, traumatized, but alive.

But behind this moment of rescue lie deeper questions: for many of Japan’s elderly, especially those with limited mobility or chronic conditions, evacuation wasn’t just difficult — it was nearly impossible. In the chaos, some older people were abandoned in hospitals or shelters, unable to get out or cared for properly. One community in Iwate Prefecture reported that elderly patients suffered hypothermia, dehydration, and respiratory illness because their care needs weren’t fully addressed amid the crisis.

This isn’t just a story of personal survival: it’s a story about the systemic neglect of those people that society deems “less mobile,” “less able,” or “less visible.” When disaster hits, some populations are simply less likely to be prioritized — and far harder to rebuild.

Why These Stories Matter — And What They Reveal

What connects Pedro in Puerto Rico, Black families in Altadena, low-income mothers in Houston, and elderly survivors in Japan is not a shared disaster. It’s a shared reality. Their lives expose a familiar equation in emergency management:

Vulnerability + Underinvestment = Disproportionate Harm

In Puerto Rico, older adults and people with disabilities couldn’t access the power or care they needed.

In California, decades of segregation and redlining left Black homeowners particularly exposed.

In Houston, racial and economic marginalization slowed or blocked disaster aid for those who needed it most.

In Japan, aging populations faced mobility and care barriers that weren’t addressed in evacuation plans.

These are not isolated cases. They echo a consistent theme: when systems of care and housing are unequal in everyday life, they remain unequal in disaster.

What Is Working — And Paths Forward

Acknowledging these disparities isn’t enough; we also need examples of solutions, models, and systems that center survivors, especially marginalized ones.

Mutual-Aid and Community-Based Response

In Puerto Rico, mutual aid networks emerged not because government systems worked, but rather because they didn’t. Christine Nieves and her abuelas mobilized kitchens, shelter, and care in ways that formal systems couldn’t.

These grassroots networks emphasize dignity, trust, and cultural relevance, which is a powerful counterpoint to bureaucratic aid.

2. Targeted Equity in Recovery Funding

Research suggests prioritizing low-income, high-need neighborhoods as “ recovery multipliers .” When these areas recover, they help drive broader community recovery.

EM practitioners and funders must intentionally direct resources to those communities, not just equally, but equitably.

3. Inclusive Planning and Infrastructure

Shelter planning must reckon with accessibility. For wildfire or hurricane-prone areas, this means designing shelters that account for elderly, disabled, or otherwise mobility-limited residents.

Long-term recovery frameworks, like FEMA’s equitable recovery guidance (that may or may not still exist under the current administration) should be institutionalized in every EM plan.

4. Policy and Accountability

Investigative reporting and community advocacy, as seen in Houston and Altadena, highlight where funding and recovery mechanisms go wrong. These stories pressure elected officials to correct structural inequities.

Cross-sector partnerships between EM agencies, disability advocates, community groups, and aging services are essential. These relationships must begin before disaster, not after. And they must be genuine, active, and embraced.

A Call to Action

If we truly care about survivors, we must broaden our definition. Survivors are not just those rescued in the immediate aftermath. Survivors are the elderly man without power, the Black family rebuilding from ashes, the low-income mother living in a FEMA hotel, the teenager trapped in debris. Their resilience is profound but their survival should not require extraordinary effort just to be remembered.

Here’s what needs to change in emergency management:

Center Vulnerable Voices in Planning . Invite older adults, people with disabilities, low-income renters, minority communities into preparedness planning, not as tokens, but as partners.

Allocate Resources with Equity . Recovery funding must prioritize those with the greatest vulnerability, not just the greatest visibility.

Support Community-Led Models . Invest in mutual aid, grassroots organizations, and culturally rooted networks that already know how to sustain survivors long-term.

Measure What Matters . Use data to track not just rescue or infrastructure replacement, but quality of life outcomes: housing stability, health, mobility.

Hold Systems Accountable . Advocate for transparency, equitable grant distribution, and inclusive recovery programs that center historically marginalized populations.

Conclusion

Survivors are not one person, one demographic. They are everyone, shaped by race, income, age, health, geography and by systems that either support them or leave them behind. As emergency management practitioners, writers, policymakers, and citizens, we must ask: who are we preparing for and who are we actually serving?

The face of survival is not just a person pulled from a flood or fire. It’s a poor mother in Houston still fighting for a place to call home. It’s an elderly Puerto Rican man doing dialysis in a school gym. It’s a Black family rebuilding after their community’s history went up in smoke. It’s an octogenarian in Japan rescued from rubble. These are the survivors whose stories demand not only rescue, but justice.

If we ignore them, we risk building disaster systems as unequal as the world they already live in. But if we listen, truly listen, we can shape an EM future where survival means more than getting out. It means having a home to come back to, a voice to be heard, and a community that remembers.

In this season of gratitude and celebration, let’s do the hard right over the easy wrong and focus on giving to those who need it and have a human right to it.

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications, the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor in the Communications Department at West Chester University.