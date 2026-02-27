COLUMN: The Emergency Manager as a Translator

At the end of a community flood meeting, after most people had left, a man walked up and waited his turn. He was not angry. He was tired.

“You keep saying one percent annual chance flood,” he said. “But it flooded twice in five years. So what are we really talking about?”

Behind the question was not math. It was fear. And confusion. And a growing sense that government language and lived experience were not speaking to each other.

In that moment, I was reminded of something we rarely identify in our profession.

The emergency manager is a translator.

Not just of language, but of worlds.

Translating Science and Fear

Emergency management sits on a foundation of science. Meteorologists speak in probabilities. Public health officials reference transmission rates and epidemiological curves. Engineers discuss load factors and failure thresholds. Seismologists describe recurrence intervals.

Within their disciplines, these terms are precise and responsible. Outside them, they can sound abstract or evasive.

A thirty percent chance of severe weather does not feel like a probability to a parent deciding whether to send a child to school. A one percent annual chance flood sounds minor until a living room fills with water.

Science is cautious by design. Fear is immediate by nature.

The emergency manager stands between them.

Our responsibility is not to soften the science or exaggerate it. It is to translate it into meaning. To explain what is known, what is unknown, and what actions follow from both. When miscommunication occurs, it is often not because the science was wrong. It is because precision replaced clarity.

Translation is harder than messaging.

Translating Policy and Pain

Every disaster response operates within a framework of ordinances, regulations, and laws. We function inside procurement rules, mutual aid agreements, building codes, emergency declarations, and statutory authorities that define exactly what government can and cannot do.

Communities rarely see this structure. They see outcomes.

They see debris that has not yet been removed.

They see temporary housing still not move-in ready.

They see buyouts offered on streets where families have lived for generations.

They see assistance that feels insufficient.

To survivors, these decisions are personal. To government, they are constrained by law and policy.

Here, translation becomes moral work.

The emergency manager must explain not only what government will do, but what it cannot do and why. That requires vertical translation across federal, state, and local authorities. It requires horizontal translation across departments that operate under different mandates and timelines.

Sometimes the most human answer is limited by the legal answer.

If we do not translate those limits honestly, distrust fills the space.

Translating Government to Itself

Inside government, acronyms are shorthand. They create efficiency and signal belonging. They also exclude.

EOC. ICS. ESF. COOP. JIC. IMAT.

To practitioners, these are operational necessities. To residents, they are barriers. Even within government, misunderstanding persists. Unified command does not mean singular control. Coordination does not erase jurisdiction. Support does not equal authority. People do not care of an IMAT is coming. They want to know that help is coming.

The emergency manager translates upward to elected officials, sideways to partner agencies, and outward to the public. Without that constant translation, agencies operate in parallel instead of partnership. The public sees fragmentation and assumes incompetence.

Typically, it is not incompetence.

It is an untranslated complexity.

Translating Across Culture and Experience

Disasters do not strike blank spaces. They strike communities layered with history, inequality, trauma, faith traditions, and cultural nuance. Risk perception is shaped by lived experience. Trust is shaped by history.

A shelter location that appears accessible on a map may not feel accessible to someone without transportation or with concerns about immigration status. A warning that feels urgent in one neighborhood may feel exaggerated in another.

Translation here is relational.

It requires listening before speaking. Understanding before instructing. Engaging community leaders who hold trust government may not.

When we attribute communication challenges to public apathy, we often miss the deeper issue. The message may have been clear. It simply was not translated across culture and emotion.

Clarifying Who Translates What

Translation in emergency management is not owned by one person. It cascades.

The Emergency Manager translates systems. They integrate science, law, logistics, and planning into a coherent picture. They brief elected officials and interpret state and federal guidance. Their translation is strategic. What does this hazard mean for our jurisdiction. What authorities are triggered. What resources are available. What constraints apply.

The Public Information Officer translates strategy into narrative. Operating at the intersection of accuracy and urgency, the PIO answers what this means for the individual. What should be done now. What government is doing. What remains uncertain. Their translation turns structure into story.

Every public facing employee is also a translator. Call takers. Inspectors. Public works staff. Code enforcement officers. Shelter volunteers. The way they explain a policy shapes how that policy is experienced.

Consistency does not come from a press release.

It comes from shared understanding.

If internal translation has not occurred, external translation will fail.

Models and Lived Experience

As modeling grows more sophisticated, the translator’s role becomes even more essential. Flood maps, surge models, burn probabilities, and pandemic projections inform decision making. They are indispensable.

But models are not lived experience.

A map does not show family photographs stored in a basement.

An evacuation zone does not reflect the elderly resident without transportation.

A projection curve does not capture generational attachment to a neighborhood.

Data informs decisions. People experience consequences.

Translation requires humility, patience, and empathy. We must preserve the integrity of science while honoring the dignity of experience.

Community Meeting

At that community meeting, when I explained that a one percent annual chance flood does not mean once every one-hundred years, but rather a risk that exists every year and compounds over time, the man’s posture changed. We talked until it made sense to both of us.

The math did not change.

The meaning did.

Emergency management will only grow more complex. Climate pressures, technological interdependencies, public health threats, and social fragmentation ensure that. We cannot simplify the hazards.

But we can simplify the meaning.

The emergency manager of the future will be defined not only by operational competence, but by translational competence. The ability to move between science and fear, policy and pain, models and lived experience without losing integrity in any of them.

Because disasters are not merely logistical events.

They are human events wrapped in scientific, legal, and bureaucratic layers.

And someone must stand in the middle and say, clearly and calmly, here is what this means, here is what we can do, here is what we cannot do, and here is what comes next.

That is what the man at the back of the room was asking for.

Not different data.

Translation.

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications, the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor in the Communications Department at West Chester University