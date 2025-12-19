COLUMN: To the Ones on Duty

This isn’t a policy piece.

It’s a thank-you note.

This month, living rooms across the country are filling with noise and motion—wrapping paper tearing, kids arguing over batteries, someone forgetting the cranberry sauce at the store. Meanwhile, somewhere else, fluorescent lights hum over rows of monitors. Coffee goes cold in paper cups. Radios crackle. Maps glow. The lights in the EOC stay on.

Because disasters don’t care what’s on the calendar.

Some of you are reading this between shifts. Some of you are skimming it on a phone during a quiet moment that might not stay quiet for long. And some of you won’t see it until the holidays are already over.

This is for all of you.

Emergency managers don’t just miss holidays. We miss moments. We miss the slow early-morning quiet before the house wakes up. We miss the inside jokes that get told after the third glass of wine. We miss the pause at the end of a long day when everyone finally exhales together and realizes, we made it through another year.

Instead, we are watching storms build. We are tracking supply chains and staffing levels. We are answering questions from people who are scared and don’t know who else to ask.

And the strange thing, the thing most people never fully see, is that we do it without applause. No cameras. No standing ovations. Just duty.

I think about Planes, Trains and Automobiles every year—the long, ridiculous, exhausting attempt just to get home for the holidays. Steve Martin’s character is frantic with urgency. Everything goes wrong. All he wants is to make it back in time.

So many of us don’t even get the chance to try.

Because someone has to stay.

I think about the spouses who reheat plates alone. The kids who explain to friends, “They’re working again.” The quiet questions that never quite get asked, like will this be another holiday without you?

Emergency management is one of the few professions where absence is proof of service. If we’re missing from the table, it usually means we’re exactly where we need to be.

There’s a word people use a lot this time of year—sacrifice. But what we do doesn’t always feel dramatic. Most of the time, it looks ordinary from the outside: another long shift, another call, another overnight watch. But layered across years, those ordinary decisions add up to something extraordinary.

We choose to stay when others get to go. We choose responsibility. We choose commitment.

We choose readiness over rest.

And our families make that same choice, with us and for us, over and over again.

Somewhere tonight, a child is going to fall asleep before their parent gets home. Somewhere, a couple is quietly moving dinner to tomorrow. Somewhere, a text message says, “Stay safe. We’re proud of you.”

Those messages don’t make headlines. But they hold the whole system up.

I’ve worked around this profession long enough to know that most of you will shrug at this. You’ll say, “It’s just the job.” You’ll redirect the praise. We always do.

But jobs can be chosen. Sacrifice is something else.

So tonight, and through every holiday that blurs into another operational period, I want you to know this. You are seen. Not just for what you manage, but for what you quietly give up.

From one exhausted, grateful observer to an entire community that rarely gets thanked properly, thank you for keeping the lights on when the rest of the world turns theirs low. Thank you for showing up when the clock says you should be somewhere else. Thank you for protecting people who will never know your name.

And to the families who share you with the work, this thank-you is yours, too.

For me, that gratitude lives at home, too. Ivy and Chloe have grown up knowing that some evenings, duty showed up before dad did. But this letter isn’t really about us. It’s about the thousands of families still living that reality tonight. From our kitchen table to yours, we see you. And we are deeply grateful for you.

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications, the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor in the Communications Department at West Chester University