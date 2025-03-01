Congressional Hearing to Examine the Future of FEMA and Emergency Management Priorities

The Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology will hold a hearing titled “Future of FEMA: Perspectives from the Emergency Management Community” on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET in Room 310 of the Cannon House Office Building. The session will bring together key emergency management leaders to discuss the current state and future direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as well as broader challenges facing disaster response, preparedness, and resilience efforts in the United States.

The hearing comes at a critical time for emergency management policy, with ongoing discussions about modernizing FEMA’s capabilities, improving disaster mitigation strategies, and adapting to evolving threats such as extreme weather events, cyber risks, and infrastructure resilience. Lawmakers will hear directly from emergency management officials, private sector experts, and former federal leaders on the effectiveness of FEMA programs, funding structures, and operational readiness.

Testifying before the subcommittee will be:

Jeff Smitherman, Director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, who will provide insights on state-level disaster response coordination and FEMA’s role in supporting local agencies.

Daniel Kaniewski, Managing Director of the Public Sector at Marsh McLennan and former Deputy Administrator of FEMA’s Resilience Directorate, who will discuss public-private partnerships and risk management strategies in disaster preparedness.

Carrie Speranza, Certified Emergency Manager and President of the U.S. Council of the International Association of Emergency Managers, who will offer a perspective on challenges facing emergency management professionals nationwide and the need for workforce development, training, and resources.

Timothy Manning, Former Deputy Administrator for Protection and National Preparedness at FEMA, who will speak on federal disaster response, national preparedness programs, and lessons learned from past emergencies.

With climate-driven disasters increasing in frequency and severity, and FEMA frequently stretched thin in responding to multiple crises simultaneously, the subcommittee will likely explore whether existing policies and frameworks are sufficient to handle future challenges. Discussions may also include improvements to disaster recovery programs, infrastructure resilience initiatives, and the agency’s overall operational efficiency.

The hearing will provide lawmakers with recommendations from frontline emergency managers and policy experts, helping shape the future direction of FEMA’s programs and response capabilities. Emergency management professionals, policymakers, and industry stakeholders will be watching closely to see how Congress and FEMA work together to strengthen the nation’s preparedness for future disasters.

