Contingency Planning for Emergency Communications Funding

Even if budgets are drastically reduced, state, local, tribal and territorial public safety agencies need reliable and interoperable communications to respond effectively when events disrupt normal operations.

To help address these critical requirements, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has published the Contingency Planning Guide for Emergency Communications Funding PDF in partnership with SAFECOM and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators.

This guide, building on the 2021’s Contingency Considerations When Facing Reductions in Emergency Communications Budgets PDF, is designed to:

Offer a comprehensive look at the considerations public safety officials must weigh when planning for or facing budget reductions.

Ensure public safety stakeholders have the information they need to make effective decisions before, during and after budget cuts.

Offer a series of contingency considerations to justify investment in mission-critical emergency communications components.

Provide an overview of the continuity planning and risk analysis processes.

Offer resources to assist public safety agencies in assessing and mitigating risks for inclusion in contingency plans.

It focuses on key categories impacting emergency communications, including:

Personnel.

Operational costs.

Equipment.

Software.

Email your questions about this new guide to SAFECOMGovernance@cisa.dhs.gov. For more information, visit the “Sustaining Public Safety Communications Systems” section at cisa.gov/safecom/funding.

Read more at U.S. Fire Administration