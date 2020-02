A building contractor who stole approximately $400,000 in goods and services from dozens of suppliers and subcontractors across Montgomery and Harris County agreed to a plea deal Monday that included 10 years behind bars.

Benjamin Andrew Wood, 36, pleaded guilty to aggregate theft in Harris County District Court, Monday morning. The deal will coincide with a 10-year sentence delivered by a Montgomery County court. The sentence will run concurrently.

