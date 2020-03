A cruise ship voyage that set sail from San Francisco was cut short after a cluster of coronavirus cases discovered in Northern California were determined to be connected to a contaminated ship, the cruise line said.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that a previous passenger who was exposed to the virus on a Grand Princess cruise ship has died.

The 71-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Placer County and was in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.

Read more at KTVU

(Visited 18 times, 1 visits today)