COVID-19 Guidance for First Responders from the Federal Healthcare Resilience Task Force

The Federal Healthcare Resilience Task Force recently published two documents to support EMS workers responding during COVID-19. Linked below, these documents can also be helpful to responders from other fields:

The Federal Healthcare Resilience Task Force is comprised of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

(Visited 9 times, 4 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top