COVID-19 Guidance for First Responders from the Federal Healthcare Resilience Task Force

The Federal Healthcare Resilience Task Force recently published two documents to support EMS workers responding during COVID-19. Linked below, these documents can also be helpful to responders from other fields:

The Federal Healthcare Resilience Task Force is comprised of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

(Visited 9 times, 4 visits today)