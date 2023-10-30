David Gudinas Becomes Director of Office of National Exercises and Technological Hazards Division, FEMA

In October of 2023, David Gudinas is the Director of the Office of National Exercises and Technical Hazards Directorate (ONETH). In this role, he is responsible for both the National Exercise Division and the Technical Hazards Division within National Preparedness.

Mr. Gudinas has held numerous senior leadership positions throughout the agency since he first joined FEMA in 2011. Since January 2023, he served as the Acting Director for ONETH, and previously led ONETH’s Technological Hazards Division (THD). As THD Director, he managed FEMA’s national efforts to build and sustain preparedness capabilities in state and local jurisdictions to address technological threats and hazards.

Mr. Gudinas previously served in FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate as Director of the Office of Communications, Culture, Analytics, & Training and as Deputy Director for Grant Operations. During his tenure as Section Chief for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, he was responsible for the financial administration of more than 3,500 grants totaling nearly $2.5 billion dollars.

Prior to joining FEMA, Mr. Gudinas supported fire and emergency services, including 9 years with the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He has a distinguished career of public service, including more than 25 years as a volunteer firefighter and as an emergency medical technician and instructor for Fairfax County, Va.

He is a member of the Senior Executive Service and a graduate of the DHS Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Florida State University. He and his wife live in Fairfax, Virginia, and have a daughter at Virginia Tech University.