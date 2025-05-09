59.4 F
David Richardson Named New FEMA Administrator Amid Major Agency Shake-Up

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White

David Richardson, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran and recent Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD), has been appointed as the new Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). His appointment follows the departure of acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton, who was removed after publicly opposing potential structural changes to the agency.

According to Reuters, Richardson made it clear in his first address to FEMA staff that he intends to take a firm, centralized approach to leadership. “If I have to run over you to make you do it, I will,” he stated, in reference to implementing agency-wide changes. He emphasized that all decisions—including budget and spending—will require his personal approval, and he warned of decisive action for any resistance to the administration’s directives.

The leadership shift is part of a broader Trump administration initiative to scale back FEMA’s role, transferring more disaster management responsibilities to individual states. Richardson assumes leadership as FEMA prepares for a potentially severe hurricane season and navigates significant staffing and funding challenges.

Prior to this appointment, Richardson led DHS’s CWMD Office, where he coordinated efforts to protect the U.S. from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. A native of Waterford, Michigan, Richardson holds a B.S. in biology from Harding University in Arkansas. His two-decade military career included deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Africa, and he was awarded for valor in combat. He has also taught history and strategy at George Washington University and the U.S. Army Field Artillery School, and is the author of the novel War Story (Permuted Press, 2019).

