Deadly Mediterranean Wildfires Kill Scores Across the Region

By Homeland Security Today

More than 40 people – most of them in Algeria – have been killed as devastating fires destroy homes, businesses and trigger mass evacuations.

Violent wildfires, fuelled by climate change, have killed scores of people across the Mediterranean. 

Deaths have been reported in Greece, where a plane dropping water on the blaze crashed, killing both pilots. Yet, the heaviest death toll so far is in Algeria where there have been 34 victims, including 10 soldiers surrounded by flames during an evacuation in the coastal province of Bejaia, east of Algiers.

Read the full story at euronews

