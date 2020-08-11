Deadly Tick-Borne Virus Reemerges in China

A deadly tick-borne virus has reemerged in China, with experts warning it can be transmitted from human to human.

According to the state-backed newspaper the Global Times, 37 people in the Jiangsu Province have been diagnosed with Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS) so far this year. SFTS is a disease caused by bunyavirus.

Sheng Jifang, an infectious disease expert with the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, told the newspaper the virus can be spread by ticks and infected animals, and by people via blood, wounds and the respiratory tract.

Read more at Newsweek

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)