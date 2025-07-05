spot_img
87.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, July 5, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness

Death Toll in Texas Flood Rises to at Least 24, With as Many as 25 Missing

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Early Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a broad flood watch for parts of south-central Texas, including Kerr County, warning that a slow-moving storm system was expected to bring anything from scattered showers to intense storms through Friday morning.

Such warnings are common when conditions are favorable for a weather event, and are often followed by a warning when a dangerous event is occurring or about to occur.

And that’s what happened very early on Friday morning, when the Weather Service issued a series of upgraded warnings in quick succession. Rivers across the region were beginning to rise as storms dropped more and more rain — first, the San Saba River at 1 a.m. local time, and again at 5 a.m., followed by the Concho River and then the Colorado River. All three are expected to keep rising slowly through the weekend.

Read the rest of the story at the New York Times.

Previous article
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Releases Database Tracking Wildfire Mitigation Plans
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals