Denver to Host FEMA ArtWorks Supported Exhibition

An upcoming art exhibition highlighting climate change and resilience will open in Denver on June 28. The exhibition is part of FEMA’s ArtWorks initiative. Three artists are featured in an upcoming exhibition investigating and sharing the stories of resilience in a changing climate. From sublime foreshadowing to documentation of the real ways natural hazards affect our lives; artists shine a light on stories of loss and resilience.

The first stop of a three-city tour, the exhibition will be at RedLine Contemporary Arts Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street, Denver from June 28 – July 28, 2024. An opening night event will be held on June 28. The exhibition will also travel to Dickinson, N.D. and to Ogden, Utah.

Documentary Photographer Tamara Susa utilizes different times of exposure to underscore that climate change happens continuously and overtime and we are all connected to the change.

Painter and Sculptor Bill Nelson’s “Fragile” brings into frame the vulnerable lands to grab our attention.  As we gaze through his steel viewfinder, we are encouraged to meditate on our role as stewards of the environment.

Independent Filmmaker Emilie Upczak’s film “Silt” is a climate justice story about a Diné botanist, grieving the death of a beloved aunt, who travels to northern Mexico, where she is nourished by images of the last trip they took together traversing the Colorado River.

FEMA ArtWorks is designed to raise risk awareness and start dialogues on the value of natural hazard mitigation. It does this through partnerships between FEMA, artists, and local communities.

