Department of Defense Issues Guidelines to Personnel on Coronavirus

The Department of Defense has issued guidance to personnel aimed at reducing the potential threat of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“I approved a directive apprising our forces about precautions they should take, how to recognize the signs and symptoms of the virus,” said Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper. “The Department of Defense continues to work closely with our interagency partners as we monitor the situation and protect our service members and their families, which is my highest priority.”

Due to the threat of novel coronavirus (2019-nCov), the Department of State recently adjusted the travel advisory for China to a Level 4, meaning individuals should not travel there. Additionally, the Department of State has requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel to China in light of the novel coronavirus. Commanders of individually affected geographic commands will be issuing specific guidance to their forces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also adjusted their travel advisory to a Level 3, recommending that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China. This outbreak is of high-risk to travelers and there are no precautions available to protect against the identified increased threat.

DOD officials are closely monitoring the outbreak of the virus, which was first detected in Wuhan City, China, and is closely coordinating with our interagency partners to ensure accurate and timely information is available and all appropriate measures are taken to prevent potential spread.

