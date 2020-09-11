Devastating Wildfires, Extreme Weather Raise Concerns About Lack of Preparedness for Climate Change

Six of the 20 largest wildfires in California history started in August and September 2020 and with average high temperatures continuing to set records, calls are increasing to address the connection between extreme weather events and climate change.

Leaders in western states have said it’s impossible to deny the impacts of climate change after witnessing the devastation from recent fires.

“California, Oregon and Washington — we are all in the soup of cataclysmic fire, and the reason we are in the same soup is because the grass is so dry, the temperature is so hot and the winds are so heavy,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said after touring wildfire damage this week.

Read the rest of the story at ABC News here.

