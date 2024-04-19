Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas today announced more than $1.8 billion in funding for eight fiscal year 2024 preparedness grant programs. These grant programs provide critical funding to help state, local, tribal and territorial officials prepare for, prevent, protect against and respond to acts of terrorism and disasters.

“As threats continue to evolve, the Department of Homeland Security is committed to providing state, local, tribal and territorial governments, as well as transportation authorities and nonprofit organizations, with vital resources to help them strengthen our nation’s security and preparedness,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “This funding is essential for frontline personnel, including emergency managers, firefighters, emergency medical services, law enforcement and other first responders. The grants will play a critical role in ensuring local communities across the country have the resources and capabilities to prevent threats to the homeland.”

After extensive consultation with grantees leading up to this announcement, DHS is focused on the need to invest in high priority areas, build capacity in other communities, and give jurisdictions the flexibility to make prioritization decisions based on their own assessment of their needs. For fiscal year 2024, Congress cut each of the preparedness grants by 10%, which resulted in commensurate cuts to each jurisdiction.

The law requires that at least 25% of the combined funds for the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) and the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) be dedicated to Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Activities (LETPA). This year, we are maintaining the LETPA minimum requirement of 35%. The Department’s law enforcement subject-matter experts engaged with FEMA experts to review and clarify policy and program decisions to ensure that law enforcement and terrorism-focused grant funds are appropriately used for terrorism prevention activities, thereby strengthening our national preparedness posture.

This year, we will provide $274.5 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funds to houses of worship, schools and other nonprofits to support target hardening and other physical security enhancements for nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack. The program will continue to help integrate nonprofit preparedness activities with broader state and local preparedness efforts. It will also promote collaboration in emergency preparedness activities among public and private community representatives, as well as state and local government agencies.

The fiscal year 2024 grant guidance will continue to focus on the nation’s highest risk areas, including urban areas that face the most significant threats. The Urban Area Security Initiative enhances regional preparedness by helping build and sustain capabilities responsive to the evolving threat environment. This year, the Urban Area Security Initiative will fund 41 high-threat, high-density urban areas, including an urban area that has not previously received funding.

DHS continues to emphasize six national priority areas in the fiscal year 2024 grant cycle: cybersecurity; soft targets and crowded places; intelligence and information sharing; domestic violent extremism; community preparedness and resilience; and election security. Grant recipients under the State Homeland Security Program and Urban Area Security Initiative will be required to dedicate a minimum of 30% of their awards across these six priority areas. Of the 30%, there is a 3% minimum spend on election security, with flexibility on how to spend the remaining 27% across the six priority areas.

As with previous years, new capabilities that are built using homeland security grant funding must be deployable if needed to support regional and national efforts. All capabilities being built or sustained must have a clear linkage to the core capabilities articulated in the National Preparedness Goal.