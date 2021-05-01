A U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew conducts a search and rescue demonstration in San Diego, August 10, 2019. The demonstration was part of Movie Night Aboard the Midway, which included a screening of The Guardian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley)

DHS Announces Mass Rescue Operations Lifesaving Device BAA Virtual Industry Day

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) invites you to join a special industry day to learn about this new research and development (R&D) topic to support the USCG search and rescue operations.

Join us on May 25, 2021, from 1–3 p.m. ET for the Mass Rescue Operations Lifesaving Device BAA Virtual Industry Day to learn about the “Mass Rescue Operations Lifesaving Device” Broad Agency Announcement (BAA).

This BAA is an invitation to the scientific and technical communities to propose novel ideas that address the highest priority operational needs for DHS components. During this live webinar, you will hear from the DHS S&T program manager and USCG experts who will speak about this special solicitation. This targeted BAA specifically calls for ideas to support mass rescues at sea.

Learn more about the Mass Rescue Operations Lifesaving Device Virtual Industry Day on the DHS S&T Event page.

