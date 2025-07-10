spot_img
DHS Ends Temporary Protected Status for Honduras

By Matt Seldon
The devastation in Tegucigalpa, Honduras after the passage of Hurricane Mitch back in 1998. (Photo: NOAA)

After finding improved country conditions in Honduras, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status, as required by the statute, according to a press release on Monday. The termination will be effective 60 days after the publication of the Federal Register notice. Honduras was designated for TPS in 1999 after the impact of Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

Temporary Protected Status was designed to be just that—temporary,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “It is clear that the Government of Honduras has taken all of the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch, almost 27 years ago. Honduran citizens can safely return home, and DHS is here to help facilitate their voluntary return. Honduras has been a wonderful partner of the Trump Administration, helping us deliver on key promises to the American people. We look forward to continuing our work with them.

After conferring with interagency partners, Secretary Noem determined that conditions in Honduras no longer meet the TPS statutory requirements. The Secretary’s decision was based on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services review of the conditions in Honduras and in consultation with the Department of State. The Secretary determined that, overall, country conditions have improved to the point where Hondurans can return home in safety. Additionally, under President Castro, Honduras has taken steps to welcome home their citizens, providing access to economic and food assistance programs, as well as labor integration and job training.

