The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Tuesday that $360 million in funding will be made available through the Fiscal Year 2024 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program. These grants are intended to help fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations across the country increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters in their communities.

FEMA also announced that applications will be accepted for $36 million in funding through the Fiscal Year 2024 Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) grant program. This funding supports fire prevention programs and scientific research aimed at improving firefighter safety, health, and well-being.

According to FEMA, approximately 4,200 home fire fatalities occurred in the United States in 2024, including 61 firefighters. The SAFER program aims to help departments meet minimum staffing standards, provide adequate fire protection, and support the core missions of fire departments. Funding will go directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help meet community needs for fire and emergency response staffing.

The FP&S program provides grants to a broad range of organizations, including fire departments, academic institutions, research foundations, public health and safety organizations, and Tribal Nations. The goal of the program is to support fire prevention efforts and research into firefighter health and safety, including behavioral, social science, and cultural studies.

The application period for both the FY24 SAFER and FP&S programs will open at 9 a.m. ET on May 23, 2025, and close on July 3, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET.

