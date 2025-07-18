Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday that President Donald Trump wants the Federal Emergency Management Agency “remade” rather than dismantled entirely.

“I think the president recognizes that FEMA should not exist the way that it always has been. It needs to be redeployed in a new way, and that’s what we did during this response,” Noem said in an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” referring to the federal government’s response to the Texas floods.

“It’s not just FEMA that can respond in these situations. The federal government has all kinds of assets, and we deployed them,” Noem added, pointing to the Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection helping with disaster response. Both groups routinely respond to disasters.

