Friday, December 19, 2025
DHS S&T Evaluates Unmanned Ground Vehicles for Emergency Response

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
December 19, 2025
During the August 2025 SAVER assessment, participants deployed a Boston Dynamics SPOT to traverse challenging terrain to check on a mock victim during a simulated search and rescue effort. (Photo: NUSTL)

Follow along as the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and first responders from across the country put some robots through the paces to gauge whether the commercially available systems meet responders’ demanding operational needs.

Over the course of four August days, a team from S&T’s National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL), PNNL, and federal, state, and local agencies, set out a gauntlet of simulated emergency scenarios to assess the operational capabilities of three unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) systems. The evaluation, like the many others conducted through NUSTL’s System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders (SAVER) program, allowed participants to get a feel for the technologies and their functionality to better inform purchasing decisions.

Responders from six states participated in the testing at the Environmental Protection Agency Region 2 Laboratory in Edison, New Jersey. The SAVER team designed three simulated emergency scenarios that mirrored what they might encounter on the job: a hazardous materials (HAZMAT) incident, a disaster search and rescue response, and an emergency medical services (EMS) victim identification and assessment. And then they went to work. Representatives from each of the UGV companies were also on-site to provide support along the way.

“This assessment of UGVs is a direct result of input from emergency responders from a diverse set of agencies and missions, highlighting how useful these technologies can be in a broad scope of operations,” said NUSTL Test Lead Tyler Mackanin. “It was important to assess these evolving systems in various operational scenarios to gauge how they would perform for any agency looking to mitigate risks to their personnel in hazardous conditions and life-threatening environments.”

Click here to see how each of the scenarios played out and some of the evaluation criteria.

U.S. Navy Takes Delivery of New Fleet Oiler USNS Lucy Stone
Coast Guard Establishes Maritime Nuclear Policy Division

