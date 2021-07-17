DHS Statement on Safety and Immigration Enforcement During the 2021 Wildfire Season

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is concerned about the potential impact of the 2021 wildfire season to western and southwestern portions of the United States. Our highest priority remains the preservation of life and safety.

In consideration of these distressing circumstances, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reminds the public that ICE focuses its limited resources on national security, border security, and public safety threats.

Absent exigent circumstances, immigration enforcement will not be conducted at locations where disaster and emergency response and relief is being provided, such as along evacuation routes, sites used for sheltering or the distribution of emergency supplies, food or water, or registration sites for disaster-related assistance or the reunification of families and loved ones.

DHS officials do not and will not pose as individuals providing fire-related information as part of any enforcement activities.

