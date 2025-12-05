Disaster Assistance May Be Available to Help with Rent in Missouri, FEMA Says

Missouri residents in Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cooper, Dunklin, Howell, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, Vernon, Washington, or Wayne counties who were affected by the March 30–April 8 disaster may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help with rent.

If your primary home was unsafe to live in because of damage caused by the March 30 – April 8 disaster, and you had to temporarily live elsewhere, you can apply for FEMA assistance to help pay for alternate temporary housing.

To request assistance to help with rent, homeowners and renters need to contact FEMA and let them know. This can be done by:

First applying for FEMA Assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service.

Sending your request in writing to FEMA: P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

FEMA is required to conduct a home inspection to verify damage reported on your application.

If approved, you will receive an initial rental award of up to two months of rent. Rental Assistance may help cover your monthly rent amount, which may include a security deposit. It might not cover all rental expenses.

Impacted residents who received help with rent from FEMA and require more rental assistance while working toward a permanent housing plan should stay in touch with FEMA. CTHA may be available for those who qualify.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is December 22, 2025.

The original announcement can be found here.